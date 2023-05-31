Paolo Contis ‘very happy’ over LJ Reyes’ engagement to new beau

After LJ Reyes announced her engagement to her non-showbiz beau, Paolo Contis expressed happiness for his former partner who, he said, “deserves to be happy.”

Contis gave a brief remark on Reyes’ engagement through a text message to entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas, as seen on “24 Oras” on Tuesday, May 30.

“Hi Nelson! Of course I’m very happy for her. She deserves to be happy,” the actor’s message to Canlas read.

Contis and Reyes’ breakup was confirmed in 2021 by the actor’s talent manager Lolit Solis, who asserted that the pair’s separation was a mutual decision. This statement was refuted by Reyes, saying she held onto her relationship with the actor for several months, for the sake of her children.

Contis later admitted that he had cheated on Reyes, with whom he shares his daughter Summer, but asserted that his now-girlfriend, actress Yen Santos, had no involvement in the breakup.

Reyes and Summer are currently in the United States together with the actress’ eldest child, Aki.

