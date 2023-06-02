CFFL returns Sat. with 8 classic matchups at Borromeo Sports Complex

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Action in the Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) Season 22 will resume Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties, here.

A total of eight matches will be featured in tomorrow’s flag football action.

CFFL league-leader Ravens will try to extend its winning streak by taking on two rivals tomorrow. They will face the Rams at 7:00 AM followed by their 12 noon showdown against the Redskins.

The Ravens currently lead the team standings with an unbeaten record of two wins.

After the first match, the Chargers look to plug their back-to-back losses by taking on the Redskins at 8:00 AM.

It will be followed by the Eagles and Cardinals’ match at 9:00 AM as both teams look to log their first win of the CFFL.

At 10:00 AM the Colts and Vikings which have identical 1-1 (win-draw) cards will square off, followed by the Seahawks and Buccaneers’ skirmish at the 11:00 AM match. The Seahawks are also looking to tally their first win, while the Buccaneers have a 1-1 (win-loss) card.

The Chargers will return to CFFL action at 1:00 PM against the Cardinals while the Eagles tackle the Colts in the 2:00 PM final match.

A total of 10 flag football teams are seeing action in the CFFL tournament which is the first season since 2019. /rcg

