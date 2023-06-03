Cebu weather will be generally fair until Wednesday says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu weather will be generally fair this weekend until Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Pagasa-Mactan said.

Pagasa Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said Cebu’s sky condition would be cloudy to cloudy, based on their five-day extended weather forecast.

He, however, said there will still be chances of isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon and evening, due to localized thunderstorms, the weather system prevailing in Central Visayas.

“Naa tay chance of rains sa hapon ug gabii. Kanang kalit-kalit bitaw nga ulan. Usahay kusog ra ba na, pwede na makamugna og baha ug dahili sa yuta, pero ang mga duration ana dili magdugay, less than 2 hours, mao na ang characteristic sa mga thunderstorms,” he told CDN Digital.

The temperature in Cebu is expected to be between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the coastal water condition is forecast to be slight to moderate, with wave heights at 0.8 to 2.4 meters.

Meanwhile, the country could expect more rainy days as Pagasa, on Friday, already announced the start of the rainy season.

In an advisory, Pagasa said it was marked by the passage of Super Typhoon “Betty,” and the prevailing Habagat or southwest monsoon that is currently affecting the country, particularly, its western portion.

Quiblat, however, said that even with this, it is still crucial to prepare for the looming effects of El Niño, which has a high chance of lasting until next year.

“Ang epekto sa El Niño, if magsugod ni for the next couple of months, ang epekto ana ari sa last quarter to the first quarter sa next year…nga makasinati ta og dry spell ug drought,” he said.

“Dili [pasabot] nga mag El Niño wala na tay bagyo o uwan. Naa ra bay historical data nato nga during El Niño nga naay kusog nga bagyo,” he added.

He noted that Typhoon Ondoy hit the country in 2009, an El Niño year for the country. /rcg

