Chef Erwan wins at the James Beard Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Erwan Heussaff is one proud chef.

Heussaff was among the recipients of the 2023 James Beard Awards, the annual awards ceremony that recognizes outstanding personalities in the culinary industry.

The celebrity chef and influencer bagged the Broadcast Media Award under the Social Media Account category.

Heussaff also shared his recent accomplishment on Instagram, by uploading photos of him receiving the award during the ceremonies last June 4 in Chicago in the United States.

“I’m still shaking. We made it!!!” he wrote in his caption.

Several celebrities, including his wife Anne Curtis Smith, congratulated Heussaff.

“Dahlia and I are so proud of you mon amour,” Curtis Smith replied.

The James Beard Awards is presented and organized by the James Beard Foundation. It is also often dubbed as the ‘Oscars of the Culinary Scene’.

