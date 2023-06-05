IN PHOTOS: Divine Mercy Shrine de Cebu, soon to rise in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Archdiocese of Cebu has unveiled more renditions of the Divine Mercy Shrine de Cebu, as construction for the upcoming religious site continues.

The Archdiocese on June 3 revealed the latest designs of the Divine Mercy Shrine de Cebu, including its highlight, a 177-foot image of Jesus Christ in Divine Mercy. Below are some of the photos which can be found on the Archdiocese’s official Facebook page.

About the Divine Mercy Shrine de Cebu

The Shrine of Divine Mercy de Cebu sits on a 6.3-hectare property in Barangay Garing in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The shrine, which is designed to overlook the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Mactan Island and Cebu International Port in Cebu City, is aimed to bring in more pilgrims as well as raise awareness for faith-based tourism in Cebu.

Aside from the towering image of the Divine Mercy, it will also feature a pilgrim and retreat center, a viewing deck, a rosary garden, and the Quincentennial Cross that marked the 500th Year of Christianity in the Philippines.

Construction of the Divine Mercy alone costs approximately P5 million.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Cebu said the Shrine of Divine Mercy de Cebu Foundation Inc., which is spearheading the project, continues to accept donations to fund the ongoing construction.

The Consolacion shrine is the third largest Divine Mercy Shrine in the country. The two others are located in Bulacan in Luzon and in El Salvador City in northern Mindanao.

