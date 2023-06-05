Loss in bandwidth capacity cited as reason for slow internet browsing

MANILA, Philippines — Did you experience slow internet connection this afternoon?

If your internet service provider (ISP) is the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company or PLDT, then it may be because one of its cable partners had a problem on loss in bandwidth capacity.

In a message to INQUIRER.net, PLDT said one of its submarine cable partners confirmed a loss in “some” of its internet bandwidth capacity, “thus, causing slower internet browsing.”

“We are now working with our partners to provide alternate capacity that would restore the browsing experience in the next few hours,” it added.

Bandwidth capacity, citing Lifewire.com, refers to the volume of information per unit of time that a transmission medium (like an internet connection) can handle.

It is typically expressed in bits per second or mbps.

Meanwhile, no specific details were given why Google-related applications and websites like YouTube, Google, Gmail seemed to be the most affected.

“No further details so far,” PLDT said.

