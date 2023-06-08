Cebu Daily Newscast: Bam Adebayo is key to Miami’s championship aspirations

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, June 8.

Underdog Miami’s chances of overcoming the odds and beating the favored Nuggets will hinge on big man Bam Adebayo’s success in containing dynamic Denver center Nikola Jokic, his teammates said on Tuesday.

The series shifts from high-altitude Denver to the humid beaches of Miami after the Heat pulled off a gutsy fourth quarter comeback win on Sunday to even the series 1-1.

A Paris court has upheld the Malaysian government’s challenge against enforcing a partial award to the heirs of a former sultan who won $15 billion in an arbitration over a colonial-era land deal, Malaysia said late on Tuesday.

The win for Malaysia implies the final award will be annulled and the descendants’ efforts to seize Malaysian assets will end, the government said.

Canada has added the Philippines to its electronic travel authorization (eTA) program, effectively allowing Filipinos who held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years, or those who currently hold a US non-immigrant visa, to travel to the country visa free.

RELATED STORIES:

NBA Finals: Miami bounces back, takes down Denver in Game 2

Malaysia to summon Sulu sultan’s heirs in dispute over Paris properties

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP