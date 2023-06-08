Cebu Daily Newscast: Bam Adebayo is key to Miami’s championship aspirations
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, June 8.
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami’s championship aspirations
Underdog Miami’s chances of overcoming the odds and beating the favored Nuggets will hinge on big man Bam Adebayo’s success in containing dynamic Denver center Nikola Jokic, his teammates said on Tuesday.
The series shifts from high-altitude Denver to the humid beaches of Miami after the Heat pulled off a gutsy fourth quarter comeback win on Sunday to even the series 1-1.
Malaysia wins appeal against partial award in $15 billion claim by Sulu sultan’s heirs
A Paris court has upheld the Malaysian government’s challenge against enforcing a partial award to the heirs of a former sultan who won $15 billion in an arbitration over a colonial-era land deal, Malaysia said late on Tuesday.
The win for Malaysia implies the final award will be annulled and the descendants’ efforts to seize Malaysian assets will end, the government said.
Eligible Filipinos may now travel to Canada visa-free
Canada has added the Philippines to its electronic travel authorization (eTA) program, effectively allowing Filipinos who held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years, or those who currently hold a US non-immigrant visa, to travel to the country visa free.
RELATED STORIES:
NBA Finals: Miami bounces back, takes down Denver in Game 2
Malaysia to summon Sulu sultan’s heirs in dispute over Paris properties
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.