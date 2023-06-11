Tuburan 360: Suroy Suroy guests get a taste of Tuburan’s newest spot

TOLEDO CITY, Philippines — If you want to experience the mountains and enjoy a great view, then Tuburan 360 might be for you.

It is the newest addition to Tuburan’s attractive destinations in western Cebu.

Tuburan 360 is nestled in Barangay Kabangkalan, near the Atabay Peak, which gives a 360-view of the town from the top of the mountain.

Where it is at

It is 9.2 kilometers from the Tuburan Municipal Hall, and besides the roller-coaster experience going there, guests should not worry since the road is a concrete pavement all the way to the area.

Its addition to the wonders of Tuburan made it the most anticipated destinations on the first day of the third leg of Suroy Suroy Sugbo 2023 called, “Explore the Midwest.”

What it offers

Tuburan 360’s breathtaking view of the mountains and picturesque landscapes welcomed the participants of Suroy Suroy Sugbo.

Despite the strong winds, Tuburan 360 offered a refreshing impression to the guests as they took their time to appreciate the scenic view of Tuburan.

View of Negros, cafe

From the top, the guests also had good glimpse of the Negros Island region, and apart from the majestic view and they need not worry when they wanted to pause for a while.

This is because a Tuburan 360 has a well-stocked convenience store, and a cafe, serving Tuburan’s homegrown coffee, which were there to bring refreshments to the guests.

Moreover, it also has telescopes in the viewing decks to provide guests a platform for a clearer view of the neighboring mountains.

The town of Tuburan is notably known for its springs like the Blue Hole and Malobolo Springs, and attractions like the Atabay Peak and Marmol Cliff.

Suroy Suroy Sugbo

Suroy Suroy Sugbo: Explore the Midwest rolled off yesterday, June 10, 2023, Friday, with at least 400 participants from and outside Cebu.

It is a three-day event from June 10 to 12. The first day covered the towns of Tabuelan, Tuburan, and Asturias.

On the second day, June 11, the excursion will be in towns of Aloguinsan and Pinamungajan.

/dbs