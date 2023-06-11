Team Cebu City pugs score eight wins in Cebu City Junior Olympics boxing tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Cebu City pugs racked up eight victories in the Cebu City Junior Olympics amateur boxing event at the Cebu City Sports Institute on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The monthly amateur boxing fight card was promoted by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) in partnership with Money Punch Fight Promotions of Aussie-German boxing patron Christian Faust.

Zamura, Borces of Team Cebu City

Leading Team Cebu City’s lopsided outing was Khen Zamura who defeated Asher Alimpoos of Team Joeric Boxing via unanimous decision.

Also Wilmar Borces defeated Jhanro Abellanosa of Barangay Pardo via technical knockout, while John Michael Berame defeated Ryan Magdasal of RSA Boxing Camp via unanimous decision.

Joining them on the winning side was Christian Dior Devila who won over Jhon Mendoza of Legend Home Boxing Team by unanimous decision, while JD Sisa edged Jhunmar Codeniera of Legend Home Boxing Team also by unanimous decision.

The other winning boxers from Team Cebu City of head coach Ryan Illustrisimo were Jhayres Encinada, Joven Jay Bengil, and Brendo James Moralde who defeated Nestor Devila (Mabolo), Chris Gian Kyamko (Pit-os), and Jeffrey Bragat (Big Yellow), respectively.

Codeniera, Acevedo, Dela Cerna

On the other hand, Keith Codeniera of Legend Home Boxing Team, Raven Acevedo, and Cyrus Dela Cerna of Big Yellow Boxing prevented Team Cebu City from sweeping all the bouts in the fight card by beating the latter’s boxers.

Codeniera beats Jhonber Musa, Acevedo nipped Reevin Sadili, and Dela Cerna edged Brent Galon, in their respective weight classes.

Lastly, Atheo Abellanosa of Barangay Pardo won against Ivan Jeff Dormentes of Team Cebu City by unanimous decision.

