Mandaue impounding area a spooky place to be at night — TEAM personnel

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—If there’s one place you wouldn’t want to be alone in, it’s the impounding area of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

This facility located inside the city’s abandoned public market in Barangay Centro continues to be one of the scariest places to be, according to those who watch over it.

Why?

There are a lot of creepy things that happen here.

Remember, the impounding area houses not only those vehicles caught violating traffic laws. It also is where those involved in deadly accidents are parked.

Among the most noted creepy story at the impounding area, which is known for, is of the “killer truck” that is said to make mysterious movements and sounds at night despite being unmanned.

This truck was involved in a tragic accident that killed a motorcycle rider at the foot of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

TEAM impounding officer Harry Bastian Llesis said that vehicles that were involved in deadly accidents were placed in a different area.

Still, Llesis said they would usually hear creepy sounds coming from that area and that dogs would howl at midnight facing the area where these vehicles were.

“Magsige og uwang ang iro sa kani nga area. Amo man nang gilahi ang mga namatay para usa ra ang trabaho sa mga nadisgrasya ug pyesa,” he said.

(The dogs would always howl in this area. We separated this area where vehicles of those who died are so that the inspection of accidents and the vehicle parts will be in one area.)

He said that at about midnight or at 1 a.m, his personnel assigned in night shifts would allegedly hear a man crying inside the impounding area.

They believe that it may be the motorcycle driver who died after being hit by a tanker truck along Plaridel Street near the Cansaga Bay Bridge in Barangay Paknaan on July 28, 2022.

“Naay lalaki nga sige og hilak matag tungang gabii. Murag mao gyud ning namatay sa disgrasya…katong nalata ang ulo sa Cansaga,” said Llesis.

(They hear a man crying every midnight. It seems it’s that man who died in that accident…the one whose head got ran over in Cansaga.)

Llesis said, though, that although these stories were creepy, his personnel understood that it was part of the job.

“Dili na ni siya bag-o. Kadaghan na ni sila kasinati ani, ug ila rang pasagdaan. Mosabot ra sad mi” said Llesis.

(This is nothing new. Most of them have experienced this already, and they just let it be. We just understand.)

Llesis also said they had plans to have the vehicles involved in deadly accidents blessed.

He also said that vehicles that were involved in deadly accidents could be claimed by the company or family of the victims, but others would just leave them or donate the vehicles to the office.

Would it be better if they were taken? Probably so.

He said that since the “killer truck” was claimed by the company, the creepy sounds stopped. But because there are new vehicles involved in deadly accidents in the impounding area, there are new scary stories being told again.

/bmjo and dbs