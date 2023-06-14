Cebu Daily Newscast: Denver Nuggets win first-ever NBA championship

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, June 14.

The Denver Nuggets are finally NBA champions. The Nuggets ended a title drought by defeating the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the finals on Monday night, June 12, (Tuesday morning, June 13, Philippine time).

A married nurse and his mistress landed in jail after they were caught checking in at a motel here last Sunday, June 11, 2023. Police in San Nicolas Police Station (Police Station 6) are set to file concubinage charges against a 42-year-old male nurse for allegedly dating a female nurse, 16 years his junior.

Next Suroy Suroy would be in the metro

Following the success of the midwest leg of this year’s Suroy Suroy Sugbo, Capitol officials are looking at holding its next edition in the metro. Rhian Ramos ni angkon nga duha ka tuig na silang nagpuyo ni Michelle Dee, ‘Wifey ug Hon’ ang tinawganay “Wifey” ug “Honey” mao ang tinawganay sa mag-BFF nga sila Rhian Ramos ug Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, ug tinuod nga silang duha nagpuyo sa usa lang ka balay karon. Kini mao ang hinungdan nganong naay mga tsismis nga dugay na ning duha ka Kapuso stars nga naay relasyon ug gitago lang nila kini sa publiko.

