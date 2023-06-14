Cebu Daily Newscast: Denver Nuggets win first-ever NBA championship

June 14,2023 - 08:28 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here's what you need to know on Wednesday, June 14.

Denver Nuggets are NBA champions

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. | Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Denver Nuggets are finally NBA champions.

The Nuggets ended a title drought by defeating the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the finals on Monday night, June 12, (Tuesday morning, June 13, Philippine time).

A married nurse and his mistress landed in jail after they were caught checking in at a motel here last Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Police in San Nicolas Police Station (Police Station 6) are set to file concubinage charges against a 42-year-old male nurse for allegedly dating a female nurse, 16 years his junior.

Next Suroy Suroy would be in the metro

Following the success of the midwest leg of this year’s Suroy Suroy Sugbo, Capitol officials are looking at holding its next edition in the metro.

“Wifey” ug “Honey” mao ang  tinawganay sa mag-BFF nga sila Rhian Ramos ug Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, ug tinuod nga silang duha nagpuyo sa usa lang ka balay karon.

Kini mao ang hinungdan nganong naay mga tsismis nga dugay na ning duha ka Kapuso stars nga naay relasyon ug gitago lang nila kini sa publiko.

Suroy Suroy heads to western Cebu this June

Michelle Dee comes out as bisexual: ‘I’m attracted to all forms of beauty’

 

