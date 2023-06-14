Visayan Electric conducts coastal clean-up drive in Pooc, Talisay

In solidarity with the international community in celebrating World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, Visayan Electric conducted a clean-up drive last June 3 in Barangay Pooc, a coastal barangay in Talisay City.

Visayan Electric has long established a strong reputation for its extensive range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which not only include environmental preservation but also education and livelihood enhancement.

Together with the Talisay City Coast Guard, Pooc LGU, and Bantay Dagat, more than 60 volunteers from the distribution firm braved the morning heat and collected around 70 sacks of trash, most of which were plastic, along the 1.5-kilometer coast of the said barangay.

Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero, who thanked the volunteers and the local government for answering the call to help restore the environment.

“This is a manifestation of our concern sa paglimpyo sa atong environment. Kani siya supposed to be, dapat magpahinumdom kanato nga dapat kita naay pagpakabana sa atong palibot. Although dili nato malimpiyohan ang tibuok coastline, at least ato kining nasugdan,” said Lucero.