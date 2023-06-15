Chances of thunderstorms, isolated rains high in Metro Cebu due to ITCZ, says Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An official of the state weather bureau, Pagasa, stationed in Mactan, said that Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province could expect generally fair weather but with occasional and isolated thunderstorms and rainfall in the following days.

Pagasa Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is currently affecting the weather in the Visayas, which increases the chance of thunderstorms and isolated rains.

“(Based on extended weather forecast), generally fair weather man siya. Naa lay mga higayon nga dunay mga thunderstorms pareha atong nahitabo gabii tungod sa localized thunderstorms,” he told CDN Digital.

“Unya, karong adlawa, naa tay ITCZ gi monitor nga naka apekto sa Visayas and Mindanao. So, taas kaayo ang chance nga duna gihapoy mga pag-ulan. Mga kalit kalit na nga mga pag-ulan due to thunderstorms,” he added.

Quiblat advised the public and concerned government agencies to be prepared against the hazard posed by sudden heavy rainfall, such as flooding and landslides.

On Wednesday night, parts of Cebu experienced heavy to intense rainfall.

Quiblat said that their station in Mactan recorded a total rainfall amount of 54.3 millimeters (mm) from 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. This is equivalent to 271,000 drums of rain per square kilometer.

“Dunay mga higayon nga kusog ang mga pag-ulan. Gahapon, mga alas 8 sa gabii, naay mga kusog nga mga pag ulan. Unya alas 2 sa kaadlawn diha say kusog nga mga pag-ulan. Pwede kining makamugna og mga pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta. So, mag bantay ta,” Quiblat said.

