Caohagan tops evaluation to maintain ‘only drug-free barangay status’ in Lapu-Lapu

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 16,2023 - 07:30 AM
Gary Lao, executive director of City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), confirms that Barangay Caohagan topping the BADAC functionality and effectiveness audit, a requirement for the barangay to maintain its 'drug-free barangay' status. | FILE PHOTO

Gary Lao, executive director of City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), confirms that Barangay Caohagan topping the BADAC functionality and effectiveness audit, a requirement for the barangay to maintain its ‘drug-free barangay’ status. | FILE PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Caohagan in Lapu-Lapu City continues to be  the only drug-free barangay in the city after it topped the 2022 Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) functionality and effectiveness audit.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said this meant that residents of Barangay Caohagan should not be involved in illegal drugs.

READ: Caohagan declared drug-free barangay, the first in Lapu-Lapu City

Caohagan, drug-free barangay

The barangay hall should also be a drug-free workplace, among others, Lao said.

Caohagan is an islet barangay in Olango Island which was earlier declared as the only drug-free barangay in the city.

READ: Caohagan officials challenged: Maintain barangay’s drug-free status

Based on the official communication sent to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the barangay earned a high passing score of 110.25 points.

It was followed by Barangay Sabang with 103 points; Santa Rosa with 95.25 points; Subabasbas with 94.5. Barangays San Vicente and Pangan-an tied at fifth place with 89 points. 

Anti-Drug Abuse Council

“ADAC (Anti-Drug Abuse Council) will assess their functionality and effectiveness in the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of anti-illegal drug activities,” Lao said.

READ: What is a ‘drug-free’ or ‘drug-cleared’ barangay?

“The functionality of ADACs and their audit score shall be determined in terms of organized Local ADAC; conduct of ADAC meetings; allocation of funds for anti-illegal drug activities; formulation and implementation of ADAC plans,” he added.

Other barangays received “moderate” scores ranging from 81 to 61 points.

The evaluation, which lasted almost two months, was in compliance with DILG-Dangerous Drugs Board requirement where these barangays should implement the guidelines on the functionality and effectiveness of the local Anti-Drug Abuse Councils.

RELATED STORIES

CADAC: Lapu-Lapu City’s male dormitory now a drug-free workplace

Lapu-Lapu mayor warns city hall employees: You will be fired if found positive of using illegal drugs

6 more Pampanga villages declared drug-cleared

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Caohagan, drug-free barangays, Lapu-Lapu City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.