Caohagan tops evaluation to maintain ‘only drug-free barangay status’ in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Caohagan in Lapu-Lapu City continues to be the only drug-free barangay in the city after it topped the 2022 Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) functionality and effectiveness audit.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said this meant that residents of Barangay Caohagan should not be involved in illegal drugs.

READ: Caohagan declared drug-free barangay, the first in Lapu-Lapu City

Caohagan, drug-free barangay

The barangay hall should also be a drug-free workplace, among others, Lao said.

Caohagan is an islet barangay in Olango Island which was earlier declared as the only drug-free barangay in the city.

READ: Caohagan officials challenged: Maintain barangay’s drug-free status

Based on the official communication sent to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the barangay earned a high passing score of 110.25 points.

It was followed by Barangay Sabang with 103 points; Santa Rosa with 95.25 points; Subabasbas with 94.5. Barangays San Vicente and Pangan-an tied at fifth place with 89 points.

Anti-Drug Abuse Council

“ADAC (Anti-Drug Abuse Council) will assess their functionality and effectiveness in the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of anti-illegal drug activities,” Lao said.

READ: What is a ‘drug-free’ or ‘drug-cleared’ barangay?

“The functionality of ADACs and their audit score shall be determined in terms of organized Local ADAC; conduct of ADAC meetings; allocation of funds for anti-illegal drug activities; formulation and implementation of ADAC plans,” he added.

Other barangays received “moderate” scores ranging from 81 to 61 points.

The evaluation, which lasted almost two months, was in compliance with DILG-Dangerous Drugs Board requirement where these barangays should implement the guidelines on the functionality and effectiveness of the local Anti-Drug Abuse Councils.

RELATED STORIES

CADAC: Lapu-Lapu City’s male dormitory now a drug-free workplace

Lapu-Lapu mayor warns city hall employees: You will be fired if found positive of using illegal drugs

6 more Pampanga villages declared drug-cleared

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP