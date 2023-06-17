Mark Leviste nagbigay ng update sa sakit ni Kris, inilarawan ang lagay ng kanyang puso: ‘Hindi lang happy, full of love, love, love!’

NAGBIGAY ng update si Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste tungkol sa health condition ngayon ng kanyang girlfriend na si Kris Aquino.

Nasa Amerika pa rin ngayon ang public servant upang samahan muna si Kris doon habang nananatili sa Pilipinas ang bunsong anak nitong si Bimby para ipagpatuloy ang kanyang pag-aaral.

Ayon kay Mark, patuloy ang pagpapagamot ni Kris sa Amerika (autoimmune diseases) at isa nga raw sa mga tine-take nito ngayon ay immunosuppressant drugs tulad din ng nabanggit ng Queen of All Media sa huli niyang Instagram post.

“Kris is currently resting right now. She is on immunosupresant medicines which is chemotherapy medication but in much smaller dose as compared to cancer patients.

“Honestly it’s challenging and difficult but of course your thoughts, prayers and love from those follow her a lot, alam ko napakaraming nagmamahal at sumusubaybay sa ating queen,” ang pahayag ng vice-governor sa panayam ng “Sakto”.

Pagpapatuloy pa niya, “I know she can heal and get well the soonest possible time. I am here right now in Los Angeles taking care of her, keep her company while her son Bimby is back home in Manila.”

Sa tanong kung kumusta naman ngayon ang lagay ng kanyang puso, “A happy vice governor, makes a happy province, ‘di ba? Kailangan mayroon tayong pinaghuhugutan ng inspirasyon at ligaya.”

Dagdag pa niya, “Hindi lang happy, full of love, love, love!”

Nitong nagdaang buwan, isang video ang ipinost niya sa Instagram upang ipaalam sa lahat ng kanyang mga tagasuporta ang tunay na estado ng kanyang kalusugan.

Sa bandang dulo ng video clip, kinumpirma nga ni Kris na may relasyon na sila ni Mark Leviste, “I’ve been so unfair in not THANKING you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you, for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you.

“All because I didn’t believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations, and because I need at least 2 cycles of 9 months each before I can hope to reach remission,” rebelasyon ng TV host-actress.

Nag-sorry pa siya sa politiko, “for punishing you for what others have done to me.”

“You are 100% correct, you’re not them. Contrary to what others may think, it’s either you or Bimb taking all the pictures. Thank you for agreeing to my request to not post and keep our new relationship private.

“Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance. Whatever God decides for us, let’s please end up BEST FRIENDS for the rest of our lives?” mensahe pa ni Tetay.

