Erediano is lone Cebuana duathlete to compete in the Powerman Malaysia 2023 Duathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Elite duathlete Moira Frances Erediano will be the lone Cebuana duathlete to compete in the Powerman Malaysia 2023 Duathlon on Monday, June 18, 2023, at the Dataran Putrajaya, Malaysia.

The 18-year-old Erediano, who is a member of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines’ (TRAP) national duathlon team, is joining seven other Filipino duathletes in tomorrow’s international race.

The rest of TRAP’s team is comprised of 2019 Southeast Asian Games triathlon men’s gold medalist John Leerams Chicano along with Raymund Torio, John Patrick Ciron, Maynard Pecson, Merry Joy Trupa, Raven Valdez, and Rhai Mae Alexandra Stawicki.

Erediano isn’t new in international races. In fact, she was an experienced road warrior bagging several podium finishes abroad in recent years.

Last year, she finished second in the elite junior 16-19 years old category of the Southeast Asian Triathlon Association (SEATA) Race in Desaru, Malaysia.

Also in 2022, she finished second in the TriFactor Duathlon in Dong Nai, Vietnam.

Besides shining in international stints, Erediano is a strong force to be reckoned with in local races. Just this year, she topped the National Aquathlon Open and Super TriKids tilt in Imus, Cavite last March.

Also, she was the first female overall finisher in last year’s Dumaguete Triathlon. In addition, she also topped the 15-19 years old category of the Sun Life 5150 race in Panglao Island, Bohol last year.

However, the race tomorrow will be completely different. She will get her mettle tested in this duathlon race which features a 10-kilometer run, 60k bike, and 10k run alongside duathletes from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Great Britain, and Kenya.

