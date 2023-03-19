Erediano, Cebuana athlete, tops women’s junior elite of Aquathlon Open in Cavite

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bemedalled Cebuana duathlete Moira Frances Erediano shone in the National Aquathlon Open and Super TriKids tilt in Imus, Cavite on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The 18-year-old Erediano of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles finished the swim-run race in 19 minutes and 54 seconds.

She finished the 500-meter swim in 9:28 and the 2.5k run in 9:52. She outraced Sophia Capistrano who settled for second in 20:19, while Wella Mae Coronado rounded off the top three finishers in the women’s junior elite category in 20:21.

How Erediano started

In the men’s junior elite category, Dayshaun Ramos emerged the fastest contender in 15:54, while Connor Hodges trailed him at second place in 16:21, and John Michael Lalimos claiming the third spot in 16:33.

Last year, Erediano started competing in duathlon from triathlon races. She then made her presence felt when she topped the standard race elite category of the Tagudin, Ilocos Sur Triathlon/Duathlon.

She followed it up with a triathlon race win in the Southeast Asian Triathlon Association (Seata) Race in Desaru, Malaysia in the elite junior category, and plenty more local races.

Manayon, Hermosa

Meanwhile, two other Cebuanos in Karen Andrea Manayon and Matthew Justine Hermosa ruled the elite category.

Also, two-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) men’s triathlon silver medalist, Andrew Kim Remolino put on an excellent performance in the race earlier today.

He along with Gene Heart Quiambao, Joshua Alexander Ramos, and many time SEA Games women’s triathlon gold medalist topped the relay category.

