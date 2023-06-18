Batangas town mayor, brothers nabbed for illegal firearms — CIDG

MANILA, Philippines — Mabini, Batangas Mayor Nilo Villanueva and his two brothers were arrested by authorities for possessing unlicensed firearms and explosives, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said on Sunday.

In a report, the CIDG said the arrest stemmed from four search warrants issued by Hon. Mary Josephine P Lazaro, Executive Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 74, Antipolo City, Rizal, against Mayor Villanueva and his brothers, former police officer Oliver Villanueva and Barangay Chairman Bayani Villanueva, as well as Ariel Villanueva, who is still at large.

The raid was conducted early morning on June 17 at Oliver Villanueva’s house at Sitio Pook, Barangay Pulong Niogan, where they were also arrested.

Recovered from them were a 5.56 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, three pieces of magazines, a hand grenade, a sling bag, and various types of live ammunition.

Authorities also searched the mayor’s house at Sitio Silangan, Barangay Sto. Tomas and recovered one suspected explosive device, while a 5.56 rifle, a magazine, 10 pieces of live ammunition, and a hand grenade were found at Bayani Villanueva’s home.

The CIDG brought the arrested suspects and recovered pieces of evidence to its Regional Field Unit in the National Capital Region for documentation and disposition.

Meanwhile, cases for violating the Republic Act (RA) or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9516 Illegal Possession of Explosives were being prepared for the suspects’ inquest proceedings.

