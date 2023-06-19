IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of fire in Jagobiao, Mandaue City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | June 19,2023 - 06:30 AM
Jagobiao fire

This is what’s left of a house that was burned down in a fire that hit a residential area in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Lorenzo Ruiz, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday noon, June 18, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

CEBU, Philippines—A fire broke out in a residential area in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Lorenzo Ruiz,  Barangay Jagobiao,  Mandaue City on Sunday noon, June 18, 2023.

The fire was reported 11:24 a.m. and raised to second alarm at 11:33 a.m., according to a report from the Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO.

The fire was declared under control at 11:39 a.m. while ‘Fire Out’ was called at 11:55 a.m.

Two individuals were reported injured in the fire. The two were helping put out the fire that destroyed at least 15 homes.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Fil Ward Morales, investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Station, said 14 of the 15 homes were razed by the fire while one was partially damaged.

Damage to properties caused by the fire was pegged at P525,000.

Here are photos of the aftermath of the fire in Jagobiao:

Mandaue fire

Damage caused by a fire in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Lorenzo Ruiz, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday noon, June 18, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

mandaue fire

Damage caused by a fire in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Lorenzo Ruiz, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday noon, June 18, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Jagobiao fire

Damage caused by a fire in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Lorenzo Ruiz, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday noon, June 18, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Jagobiao fire

Damage caused by a fire in Purok Mangga, Sitio San Lorenzo Ruiz, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday noon, June 18, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

