Xiaomi expands Redmi Note 12 Series in the Philippines with new midrange powerhouses

Xiaomi has announced the arrival of new mid range devices with flagship features in the Philippines: the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12S. These new smartphones add to the lineup of the popular fan-favorite devices, the Redmi Note 12 series.

We wanted Xiaomi fans to ‘Live Vivid’ with the Redmi Note 12 Series, which suits the vibrant lifestyles of young people today. The new models expand their smartphone options, so they could find the right device that matches their personality and everyday needs TOM ADRIAS HEAD OF MARKETING XIAOMI PHILIPPINES

Xiaomi showcased the new Redmi Note 12 Series smartphones at Craft Academy at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Guests got to experience the colorful lineup of smartphones while immersing themselves in the vividness of the location. They also got to participate in fun sensory activities, like slime making and cupcake decorating, where they can show off their creativity and personality.

This addition of the new smartphones to the Redmi Note 12 series once again brings valuable enhancements to the features that matter most to Xiaomi fans. With remarkable updates that are unique across each device, from camera system and battery life, to charging speed and user-friendly design, the Redmi Note 12 series offers all types of users a unique experience depending on their personal needs – once again showcasing their commitment to offer everyone with accessible technology at an affordable price.

“We wanted Xiaomi fans to ‘Live Vivid’ with the Redmi Note 12 Series, which suits the vibrant lifestyles of young people today. The new models expand their smartphone options, so they could find the right device that matches their personality and everyday needs,” said Tomi Adrias, Xiaomi Philippines’ Head of Marketing.

Affordable all-rounder with the Redmi Note 12 Pro

Equipped with a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, Redmi Note 12 Pro features a large sensor size of 1/1.52”-inch Samsung sensor. With the 9-in-1 pixel binning and a dual native ISO and a 2MP depth camera to create a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots.

For a first-class visual and audio experience, the Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a large 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and lag-free transitions. It is also equipped with Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology support for a superb audio experience.

Powered by Snapdragon® 732G and 67W turbocharging, Redmi Note 12 Pro has a large 5,000mAh battery which easily provides long-lasting usage of social media activity, photography, video shooting and more, so users can go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in four colors – ​​Star Blue, Glacier Blue, Polar White, and Graphite Gray.

Vibrant and quality audiovisual experience with Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12S delivers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos. With vibrant colors and clear contents even in bright daylight, thanks to its large 6.43″ FHD + AMOLED DotDisplay with peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The device also features an up to 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 180Hz for s ko mooth lag-free transitions.

Redmi Note 12S features a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery along with 33W fast charging, which offers efficient and long-lasting battery performance. Powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, Redmi Note 12S offers a fast and smooth user experience.

Whether it’s capturing incredible photos and videos, watching movies, or scrolling social media, Redmi Note 12S delivers a stable and reliable performance for all your daily entertainment.

Redmi Note 12S is available in four colors – ​​Ice Blue, Pearl Green and Onyx Black.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12S will be available in authorized Xiaomi stores, and online via Lazada and Shopee starting June 9, 2023. Fans can also get the chance to get a free Xiaomi Powerbank when they purchase any of the models from June 9 to 18.

Here are the official price lists the Redmi 12 Note Series:

Product Storage Variant Price Links Redmi Note 12 Pro 8GB+256GB Php 14,999 Lazada | Shopee | TikTok Redmi Note 12S 8GB+256GB Php 12,999

Product images available here: Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12S

Product one-pagers available here: Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12S

*Free Redmi Buds 4 Lite is eligible with every purchase of Redmi Note 12 series. Applicable on a first-come-first-serve basis, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

ADVERTORIAL