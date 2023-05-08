‘Live Vivid’ in Cebu brings the highly-anticipated Redmi Note 12 series; Xiaomi Fan Festival closer to Cebuanos

Building on the success of the Redmi Note 12 Series and Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023 launch in Manila, Xiaomi Philippines plans to showcase its latest smartphone lineup and diverse range of products in this year’s Xiaomi Fan Festival (XFF) roadshows.

The 2023 edition of the Xiaomi Fan Festival has expanded its reach by bringing the “Live Vivid” campaign to multiple locations in the Philippines from April to May, providing a chance to interact with Xiaomi enthusiasts and media colleagues in various regions.

And the first destination is Cebu!

Taking the Festival to Cebu

Xiaomi organized a media event at ROCKS Grill & Tavern last April 28, 2023, allowing guests to look closely at the Redmi Note 12 Series. In addition, the venue featured an experiential zone showcasing other Xiaomi products, such as the Xiaomi 13 Pro and AIoT devices. Attendees were also treated to a performance of the Redmi Note 12 anthem “Live Vivid” by #TeamRedmiNote ambassador BGYO and had the opportunity to learn the accompanying dance steps.

“Xiaomi is happy and excited to bring the Xiaomi Fan Festival to Cebu, and be able to meet its Cebuano fans. Our mission has always been to be a brand that equips young people with the latest technology available, so they can ‘Live Vivid’ on their terms,” according to Tomi Adrias, Xiaomi Philippines’ Head of Marketing.

The excitement carries on with the Xiaomi Fan Festival taking place last April 29 at SM Seaside Cebu, where enthusiasts can engage in fun booth activities for an opportunity to participate in the raffle and win prizes. Additionally, they can take advantage of exclusive XFF offers on specific Xiaomi smartphones and AIoT products. Various Xiaomi products are discounted, including the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 (P2,099 from P2,499) and the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro (P3,999 from P6,999).

The Xiaomi Fan Festival roadshow will proceed to Gaisano Mall Davao (May 3 to 7, 2023), SM Dasmariñas (May 10 to 14, 2023), and SM Pampanga (May 17 to 21, 2023).

Effortless and Vivid Smartphone Performance

After the triumph of the Redmi Note 11, it’s appropriate for the Redmi Note 12 Series to introduce significant upgrades to phone features essential for Xiaomi fans and users, particularly the younger demographic.

The new phone lineup boasts a unique triple camera system that includes a primary camera with up to 200MP and OIS, an ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera that caters to the photography requirements of all users. In addition, the cameras utilize advanced AI software algorithms, accelerated image processing, and other helpful features that contribute to an unparalleled user experience.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G both feature 12Hz Flow AMOLED displays, supported by Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, which offer a bright and vivid screen for an immersive visual experience while viewing photos, videos, and other media.

To ensure smooth and dependable 5G performance and maximize the potential of the Redmi Note 12 Series’ features, they are powered by the MediaTeK Dimensity 1080 chipset. There’s more; the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5 G’s 120W HyperCharge and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5 G’s 67W fast charge allow users to enjoy all-day usage, even with heavy content consumption, thanks to the powerful 5,000mAh long-lasting battery.

The Redmi Note 12 comes in three variants: 4+128GB (online only) for P8,999, 6+128GB for P9,999, and 8+128GB for P10,999.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G is priced at PHP 21,999 for the 8+256GB variant, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in two options: the 8+128GB model for PHP 16,999 and the 8+256GB variant for PHP 17,999.

These devices can be purchased online through Xiaomi’s official stores on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, as well as at Authorized Xiaomi Stores and partner retailers nationwide. In addition, Home Credit financing is available at 0% interest for those who prefer flexible payment options.

Xiaomi Community

As an official forum for Xiaomi users, Xiaomi Community is a platform for sharing the latest news, updates, and announcements related to Mi products and MIUI software. In addition, this platform offers users a variety of exclusive content, such as in-depth product reviews, detailed guides and tutorials, and user-generated content. Users can even participate in discussion forums and interact with other Xiaomi enthusiasts worldwide.

The Xiaomi Community lets fans stay informed about the latest product launches, upcoming events, and promotions. They can also get assistance troubleshooting their devices, find answers to frequently asked questions, and share their feedback and suggestions directly with Xiaomi.

The forum is regularly updated with new content and features, making it a valuable resource for Xiaomi users who want to stay connected and engaged with the brand.

For more information, visit Xiaomi’s official Facebook page and Xiaomi’s official website. In addition, online purchases can be done via Xiaomi’s Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok shops (@XiaomiPhilippines).

