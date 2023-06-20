BulacanSol partners with DILG and PNP for Barangay Tanod Skills Enhancement

BulacanSol, in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Philippine National Police (PNP), successfully launched and conducted its skills enhancement program entitled, Klinika-Kaalaman for the benefit of Barangay Tanods of Brgy. Tibagan, San Miguel, Bulacan last May 18, 2023.

Klinika-Kaalaman, attended by 20 barangay tanods and officials from Brgy. Tibagan—one of BulacanSol’s host communities, was designed to provide village watchmen with essential knowledge and skills in maintaining peace and order within their respective communities.

This collaboration among BulacanSol, DILG, and PNP ensured a comprehensive training program for the said attendees, with topics including basic functions and traits of a barangay tanod, basic hand-cuffing techniques, crime prevention and investigation, emergency response and basic law enforcement, among others.

“The Klinika-Kaalaman program is a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of our host communities. By providing our barangay tanods with this training, we empower them to fulfill their roles as the guardians of peace and order in the barangay level,” Meralco PowerGen Corporation-Global Business Power Corporation (MGen-GBP) President and CEO Jaime T. Azurin said.

P/Lt.Col. Avelino G. Protacio II, OIC Chief of San Miguel Municipal Police Station further emphasized the important role of barangay tanods in their efforts towards crime prevention, peace and order, and public safety.

Chief of Barangay Tanod Antonio A. Francisco said that the training is “very relevant and timely since most of the tanods have not been able to attend capacity-building trainings since the pandemic.”

BulacanSol—a 55-megawatt solar power plant in San Miguel, Bulacan, which provides clean energy to the Luzon Grid—is a joint venture between MGreen, Meralco PowerGen’s wholly owned renewable energy unit, and PowerSource Energy Holdings Corporation.