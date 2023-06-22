Fuel prices drop in 4 Cebu City gas stations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists can expect lower prices of fuel for this week in at least four gas stations in Cebu City.

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Shell gas station in Jones Avenue had its rollback in both gasoline and diesel by 35 centavos and 10 centavos, respectively.

These are the prices of fuel in Shell Jones as of June 21, Wednesday:

* Fuel Save Diesel – P56.16

* V-Power Diesel – P63.61

* Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.55

* V-Power Gasoline – P66.40

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Meanwhile, prices of fuel in Shell Mobility Midtown Mango which is located at Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City have also decreased by 10 centavos and 35 centavos in diesel and gasoline, respectively.

These are the following prices of fuel in Shell Mobility Midtown Mango as of June 21, Wednesday:

* Fuel Save Diesel – P55.84

* V-Power Diesel – P63.61

* Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.55

* V-Power Gasoline – P66.40

* V-Power Racing – P68.40

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Caltex gas station in Juana Osmeña Street had rolled back its price of gasoline by 35 centavos, and diesel by 76 centavos. Meanwhile, Power Diesel remained unchanged.

These are the prices of fuel in Caltex as of June 20, 2023, Tuesday:

* Diesel – P55.84

* Power Diesel – P59.49

* Silver – P64.55

* Platinum – P64.40

According to the gas station’s attendants, these prices will still be observed until next week.

Diatoms Fuel (V. Rama St., Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City)

Meanwhile, in Diatoms Fuel gas station in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, the price of diesel has rolled back by 10 centavos, while the gasoline price dropped by 35 centavos.

These are the following fuel prices in Diatoms Fuel as of June 20, 2023, Tuesday:

* Diesel – P53.99

* Regular – P60.65

* Premium – P61.55

