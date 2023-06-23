136 jobseekers hired on the spot in Lapu-Lapu job fair

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Around 136 jobseekers were hired on the spot during the job fair on Friday, June 23, 2023, held at LG Garden Walk in Lapu-Lapu City.

This was based on the data recorded by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) as of 3:00 p.m.

Close to 5,000 job vacancies were offered in the job fair that was participated by 38 companies, two of them were hiring for overseas work.

“Choose the job you like and the job that fits your qualification,” Vice-Mayor Celedonio Sitoy told tghe jobseekers.

Sitoy led the ceremonial ribbon cutting which was followed by a short program.

The job fair opened at 8 am and two hours later, 40 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS).

The job fair was also attended by Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Regional office representative Verlinda Jamoy, who congratulated Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on this 3rd successful Job Fair.

Earlier, PESO Lapu-Lapu chief Kim Francisco revealed that among the positions that will be available for jobseekers were call center agents, customer service representatives, and manpower for hotels and resorts.

Aside from job vacancies, the Social Security System (SSS) personnel have also established a special table in the job fair to serve jobseekers who wish to become members as they apply for jobs.

Meanwhile, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey revealed that 69 percent of Filipino jobseekers find it tough to look for a job these days.

The survey conducted from March 26 to 29 – with results released on Thursday – showed that only 11 percent of 1,200 Filipino respondents find the job hunt easy. /rcg

