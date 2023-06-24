Spoiled fish sends 28 persons from Cebu City dorm to the hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Spoiled fish eaten during lunch has sent 28 people from the Santa Rita de Casia Dormitory to the hospital on Friday afternoon, June 23, 2023.

The 26 minors and 2 parents were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center after vomiting and complaining of a stomachache. They reportedly had lunch consisting of rice and fish locally known as bodboron (bullet tuna).

Santa Rita Dormitory

The Santa Rita Dormitory, which is run by the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) of Cebu City, hosts children and mothers who were victims of physical abuse.

Dr. Ester Concha, Cebu City DSWS head, told CDN Digital that there were initially 36 persons who showed symptoms of food poisoning.

But only 28 were admitted to the hospital because the others were in a more stable condition than the rest.

Concha said that the eight other persons were taken care of and monitored at the dormitory and that ambulances were stationed there overnight as a precaution.

Spoiled fish from freezer

According to Concha, the cause of the residents’ sickness was the fish that the cooks did not notice was spoiled.

She said that they found out that the fish was spoiled because the freezer where it was stored was not closed properly.

“Tungod sa kapuno sa ilang freezer unya gamay ra sad, so wala nabantayan nga dili kaayo siya closed. Mao to nadaot ilang isda,” she said.

(Because the freezer was already full and it was small (freezer), so they did not notice that it was not properly closed. That is why the fish was spoiled.)

Fortunately, only the fish was discovered to have gone bad.

Freezer cleaned

But for the safety of the residents of the dormitory, the freezer had been cleaned, said Concha.

She said that to avoid this from happening again, they had now advised the head at the dormitory to order food supplies two or three times a week, instead of once, to make sure that their freezer would not be overfilled.

According to Concha, all the patients are now in a better condition and will be discharged this morning.

