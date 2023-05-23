Disney’s The Little Mermaid holds Cebu premiere in SM City Cebu

SM Cinema and Disney Philippines held an advance screening of the much-anticipated movie of the year, the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in IMAX Theatre in SM City Cebu. The special screening was well-attended by Disney fans, SM Cinema patrons, partners, Cebu media, influencers, and bloggers.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid are now available for advance selling at SM Cinema. Regular screening starts on May 24, 2023.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The film stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Noma Dumezweni, and Art Malik and is directed and produced by Rob Marshall.

In the Disney version, the youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel, longs to discover more about the world beyond the sea and falls for the dashing Prince Eric while visiting the surface. But, while mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. So she deals with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Watch the Little Mermaid at SM City Cebu.

