Experience the Flavors of Home at Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Weekend Buffet

Indulge in a delicious and homey feast at Caja Kitchen Cebu‘s Weekend Lunch and Dinner Buffet, available at Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site and North Reclamation. For only Php 599.00 per person, enjoy a mouth-watering spread of various dishes that will make you feel right at home.

Caja Kitchen Cebu‘s buffet features an array of flavorful dishes, all made with the freshest ingredients and cooked with love. From classic Filipino favorites to international cuisine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. But what sets Caja Kitchen Cebu apart is the comforting feeling of home that comes with every dish.

Savor the taste of traditional Filipino dishes, such as lechon kawali, beef steak, and pork belly, that will remind you of your childhood days. Each dish is prepared carefully, ensuring the flavors are authentic and reminiscent of home-cooked meals.

Caja Kitchen Cebu also offers a variety of international cuisine, including Japanese, Italian, and Chinese dishes. Feast on maki, creamy pesto, and mussel soup, among many others.

And if you’re celebrating your birthday or dining with kids, Caja Kitchen Cebu has promos just for you. Birthday celebrants can avail of the “Your Birthday, Our Treat!” promo and pay only Php 99. Kids aged three and below dine for free, while those aged four to nine can avail of a 50% discount on their buffet rate.

Located at the lobby of both Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site and North Reclamation, Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Weekend Lunch and Dinner Buffet is the perfect dining destination for families, friends, and couples who want to enjoy delicious food in a homey atmosphere.

For table reservations and exclusive events, call +63 917 624 1840 for the North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for the Capitol Site Branch.

For moments to #FeastOn, Caja Kitchen Cebu is happy to have you over anytime.

