Chiz ‘natakdan’ na ni Heart, pak na pak ang pagka fashionista sa Paris: ‘Told you it was the NEW ERA!’

Pak na pak ang pinakabag-o nga paandar ni Sen. Chiz Escudero karon nga nagkuyog na pud sila sa pagrampa sa iyang asawa nga si Heart Evangelista.

Matud sa Kapuso actress, naa gyud kuno sa “fashion era” ang senador tungod sa mga pasabog nga OOTD niini sa ilang mga gitambungan nga events sa laing nasud.

Sa iyang Instagram account, gibandera ni Heart ang mga bongga kaayo nga pictures nila ni Chiz nga kuha sa ilang pagbisita sa Paris, France aron sa pagtambong sa fashion week.

Makita sa mga litrato ang public servant nga nagsul-ob og all white tuxedo nga may caption, “Told you it was the NEW ERA. Bravo @escuderochiz officially welcoming you to fashion week!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandera (@banderaphl)

In fairness, klaro kaayo nga naimpluwensya na gyud ni Heart ang iyang bana sa pagka fashionista.

Sigurado nga malipayon kaayo ang aktress karon kay dili lang suporta ang gihatag ni Chiz sa iyang career sa fashion world kun dili giubanan pa siya niini sa iyang mga rampa.

Mao kini ang reaksyon sa pipila ka mga netizens sa pagka fashionista ni Sen. Chiz.

“Very admirable on how senator chiz steps out of his comfort zone and go beyond,which i didnt see it coming:) and it turned out great! very inspiring love story you both shared in this lifetime.”

“This is so cool, that’s what marriage is, supporting each others growth. I admire your courage for fighting for your right and what you deserve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandera (@banderaphl)

“I applaud you both for not giving up the value of partnership and marriage despite differences. Continue to spread love, respect and trust.”

“I really love that he’s now embracing your world. That’s what love is all about!!!”

“Welcome to fashion week, chiz!”

“Man! What’s not to admire now. Brain, looks and now in Fashion”.

“I’m so glad you guys are really spending time complementing each other! Such a lovely couple! It takes willingness and patience to stand by/for your love. Blessings!”

“Prayer reveal po @iamhearte on how to turn hubby to a fashionista real quick! Both of you look so good!”

RELATED STORIES

Heart sa naging pagsubok nila ni Chiz: His love is very unconditional that’s why we’re okay…

Heart Evangelista ibinunyag ang ‘sexiest’ body part ni Chiz, inamin na hindi naging boto ang magulang sa mister

Heart titigil na raw sa pagbili ng walang kapararakang luxury items: I had a change of heart recently…

LOOK: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex-boyfriend Jericho Rosales