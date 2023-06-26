Nietes promises to make history in world title fight in Dubai on July 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Age is definitely just a number for Donnie “Ahas” Nietes as he guns to etch another record in his storied boxing career.

The 41-year-old Nietes, who is the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion and one of the three Filipino boxers who held a world title in four divisions, is eyeing to become a five-division world champion by fighting Muhammad Waseem for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) world bantamweight title on July 22, 2023 at the Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stage 3 in Dubai, UAE.

In an interview, Nietes said that he still has what it takes to become a world champion despite his age.

“Naa pa gyud ikabuga,” he said.

“Even si Manny Pacquiao mo ingon siya kaya pa niya. Kung mo daog ko ani, ako ang pinaka oldest bantamweight world champion. Nindot sad ni para makahimo ta ug bag-o nga record,” Nietes added.

Nietes remains upbeat and unfazed despite losing his most previous bout against Kazuto Ioka in their rematch for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super flyweight title last year in Japan.

Nietes faltered in his bid to reclaim the WBO world title in his rematch against Ioka which he beat in 2019.

This time, he sets his sights on the younger Pakistani, who is a two-time world title challenger.

“Confident ra ko ani nga fight. Nakita nako nga makaya ra nako akong kontra. Fighter siya, pero dili siya smart nga pagka fighter. Pwede ra maduwaan ug manoy-manoy,” Nietes explained.

“First nako ug tan-aw ani akong kontra kadtong duwa niya ni Sunny Edwards. Giduwaan ra siya ni Edwards. So tan-aw nako makaya ra gyud nako,” he said.

Nietes’ record dwarf’s Waseems with 43 wins, 23 knockouts, two defeats, and six draws, while the latter has a 12-2 (win-loss) record with eight knockouts.

Currently, Nietes has no promoter. He said that he does have a manager, but they did not sign a promotional contract.

“Wala koy regular promoter karon. Kana akong manager karon, every fight na lang. Kung kinsa mo offer nako, wala gyud problema. Atong gi grab ni nga opportunity kay IBO baya ni,” he said.

Nietes is regularly seen sparring at the Villamor Boxing Gym, ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym, and the Omega Boxing Gym to prepare for his Dubai fight.

