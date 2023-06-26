Carmen Niños, Catmon Mighty Bakers rule 2nd leg of Cong. Duke Frasco Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Carmen Niños and Catmon Mighty Bakers ruled the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup 2nd Leg which officially wrapped up on Sunday evening, June 25, at the Liloan municipal gymnasium in northern Cebu.

The Niños ruled the 21-under basketball tournament, while the Mighty Bakers topped the women’s volleyball tournament.

Carmen’s pride defeated Compostela Team na May Puso, 88-81, behind Clark Ivan Peña’s double-double outing of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Willy Cloyd Hopida chipped in 13 points and Kenneth Watin with 11 markers.

The Niños, who are the back-to-back champions of the tournament, pocketed P150,000, while Compostela received P100,000, as the second placer.

Paolo Montes Gera led Compostela’s losing efforts with 25 points while Tristan Gala added 11 points.

Peña was eventually named the finals “Most Valuable Player,” while his teammates Stephen John Bejoc, Axel Pasaol, and Watin were included in the “Mythical Five.”

Compostela’s Gala and Kobe Paradiang also made it to the Mythical Five list.

CATMON RULES

In the women’s volleyball tournament, Catmon Mighty Bakers edged the Liloan Tornadoes in four sets, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 25-24, to hoist the champion’s title.

University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters’ Leady Ann Rule tallied 15 attacks to lead Catmon into their title-clinching victory.

They also pocketed P150,000 while Lilo-an earned P100,000 as the second placer.

Rule’s teammate KC Cepada, who plays for University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors, was named the tournament MVP.

Barbie Jamili of Liloan, who also plays for the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, was named the best attacker.

The rest of the individual awardees for the women’s volleyball tournament were Windifie Sasing (best setter), Althea Bacalaños (best blocker), Cherlo Molde (best receiver), and Lyssa Miro (best server).

