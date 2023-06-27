5 JO personnel of Cebu City Market Operations Division terminated for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five job order (JO) personnel of the Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) were stripped from their jobs after they tested positive for illegal drug use during a surprise drug test conducted by the city government last week.

Robert Barquilla, head of Operations of the Office of the City Market, said they decided to let the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) conduct a surprise drug test last week, June 20, 2023, for all JO employees of the MOD, after receiving information that some of their personnel allegedly use illegal drugs.

Five of the 130 JO personnel who got tested yielded positive results.

He said the surprise drug test was held in the guise of a meeting. The results came out last Friday, June 23.

“Automatic man na sila ma terminate kung JO…Sila maoy ni confirm nga nigamit g’yod sila og drugs. Naa g’yud sila’y letter nga nigamit sila, niangkon sila, admittedly,” Barquilla told CDN Digital.

(They’d automatically be terminated if they are JO personnel. They were the ones who confirmed they are using illegal drugs. They have a letter where they admitted using illegal drugs.)

“Naay nagpahibaw namo nga kaning mga tawhana, mga [alleged] drug users. In fact, naa tay video ana. Nakuhaan sila og video (actual using of illegal drugs),” he added.

(There were people who told us that they were alleged drug users. In fact, we have a video. They were seen using illegal drugs.)

Barquilla said they also already advised the five male JO personnel to undergo a rehabilitation program offered by COSAP.

“Walay lugar g’yod ang drugs sa city government, kay public service man gud siya. Kung magbisyo ang tawo, ang iyang pag serbisyo ma apektado g’yud,” he said.

(Illegal drugs has no place in the city government because this is public service. If there is one who gets into vices, his service will really be affected.)

