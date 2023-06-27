Bantay Dagat revived in Lapu-Lapu to address illegal fishing in city’s seas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Bantay Dagat group has been revived in Lapu-Lapu City to address the resurgence of illegal fishing activities in the city’s coastal waters.

This was confirmed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who revealed that the city has deployed 20 Bantay Dagat personnel in each coastal barangay.

Chan said that currently, Bantay Dagat personnel were already deployed in Barangays Punta Engaño, Mactan, Agus, Marigondon, and Suba-Basbas.

Earlier, two city officials urged the mayor to revive the “Bantay Dagat” group amidst reports of illegal fishing activities in the city’s coastal waters.

“Matag barangay dunay 20 ka Bantay Dagat unya duna silay madawat nga honorarium gikan sa siyudad ug honorarium gikan sa Barangay,” Chan said.

Barangay Dagat according to Chan would be headed by former Marigondon Barangay Councilor Emmie Bonghanoy, the newly appointed officer-in-charge of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

He added that the Bantay Dagat personnel that they hired were involved before in illegal fishing activities.

“Which kadtong mga Bantay Dagat nga atong gi-hire, atong gitagaan ug honorarium, are those nga kaniadto na-involve gyud sila sa illegal nga panagat. So sila na ang mobantay sa mohimo ug illegal,” he added.

Earlier, Dr. Jeffrey Lim, a diver, posted on his Facebook account a video that shows dead fish at the bottom of the sea in Punta West, Barangay Punta Engaño.

The fish were believed to have died due to dynamite fishing.

CAFO also asked the mayor to revive the group to protect other marine resources in the city such as the whale sharks and sardine run that has attracted tourists.

“Maundang ni ang mga illegal fishing sa atong siyudad mao nga nag-create gyud ta no, nga 24/7 naay magbantay, dili lang ta magsalig sa kapulisan, sa atong maritime, kun dili naa gyud sa matag barangay dunay mga gitawag nato ug “Bantay Dagat”,” he said.

Chan added that the group will also be deputized by the city to authorize them to apprehend violators, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP). /rcg

