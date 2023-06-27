CVFA booters log 7-0 win vs CMORFA to stay on top of PFF U-19 Group B team standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) flexed its might against Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA) by logging a 7-0 victory in the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Group B Boys National Championship 2023 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Its most recent victory cemented CVFA’s position on the top spot of the team standings with only one match left in their schedule under Group B. They now have three wins, one draw for nine points, and 15 goals tallied.

Also, Monday’s game was a sweet revenge for CVFA against CMORFA which prevented them from qualifying for the national championships last year following a 1-1 draw in the same group stage tournament held in Zamboanga.

During the match that was held at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City, CVFA didn’t leave CMORFA room to breathe by attacking their opponents from all fronts.

Theo Jico Libarnes, who led CVFA with his hat trick of three goals, initiated the scoring spree by nailing a goal in the second minute. He made it 2-0 by logging his second goal in the 23rd minute.

Edgar Paredes III increased their score to 3-0 with his 27th-minute goal, while Frances Jay Vercide gave CVFA a commanding lead by scoring two successive goals in the 43rd and 45th minutes to make it 5-0 heading into halftime.

All hope was lost for CMORFA when Libarnes scored his hat trick or third goal in the 53rd minute, while Simon Andrei Del Campo put the icing on the cake in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, Davao South Regional Football Association (DSRFA) defeated Zamboanga Del Norte-Dipolog Football Association (ZANDFA), 2-1, behind Ariel Dalapo and Kent Sia’s goals. Ramil Bation prevented a shutout for his team with Zamboanga’s lone goal.

Also, Panay Islands Football Association defeated Socsargen Regional Football Association (SRFA),1-0, from Jhon Calmada’s lone goal.

CVFA will face Islands Football Association in their last match on Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m.

