Cebu school among PH universities in QS World University Rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) was among the top universities in the Philippines based on the 20th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings(QS) released on June 28, Tuesday (Pacific Standard Time).

USC is the only school in Cebu that was included in the ranking.

The other Philippine universities on the list are the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, and University of Santo Tomas.

Only these five universities in the Philippines made it to the top list of the World University Rankings 2024.

According to USC’s official university portal, the university “ranked highest on two indicators, namely academic reputation (601+) and employer reputation (601+) with the highest indicator score coming from employment outcomes.”

It ranked between 1,201–1,400 range and “is classified as a medium-sized university with high research intensity,” according to USC’s official website.

Furthermore, QS World University Rankings 2024 said that the 20th edition featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and “the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.”

They also implemented their “largest-ever methodological enhancement,” which introduced “three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.”

The results were based on “the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers,” QS World University Rankings stated.

Recently, USC ranked first in the Top 10 universities in Cebu City in 2023 by EduRank, an independent metric-based ranking.

