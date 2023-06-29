Liloan lechon purchase issue: Mayor releases official statement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco has clarified the issue surrounding the municipality of Liloan after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the municipality for buying lechon totaling P1.357 million.

In a statement released by Frasco through Liloan’s Facebook page on Thursday, June 29, 2023, he said that he received the COA’s audit report on June 7, 2023, which conveyed “unmodified opinion on Liloan’s financial report for the year ended December 31, 2022.”

“Receiving COA’s Highest Rating for UNMODIFIED OPINION validates, among others, Liloan’s responsible and justified procurement decisions, highlighting the transparency and accountability inherent in its operations,” he said in the statement.

Recognized by COA consistently

He also mentioned that COA has been consistently recognizing Liloan with the highest rating since the time of then mayor and now Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“I would like to clarify that the COA audit covers the year 2022 and the procurement of the lechon was not a one-time purchase but rather made on different dates for several occasions such as inaugurations, general assembly, graduation exercises in support to official activities,” the mayor said.

Furthermore, he added that the recent allegations being circulated “ were nothing but dubious and spurious.”

He believed that these were “blind publicities” that were geared to taint the present and the past administration of the municipality.

“I firmly believe in the importance of responsible procurement practices, ensuring the efficient allocation of resources while maintaining the highest quality standards. My administration remains focused on highlighting the best that Liloan has to offer and will continue to provide avenues to all enterprises to promote their products,” he further said.

Liloan lechon purchase

According to COA’s audit report, the Municipality of Liloan purchased 207 pieces of lechon for team building, religious activities, founding anniversaries of private groups, graduation exercises, general assemblies, get-togethers, among others.

These totaled P1.357 million.

According to the report, some of the biggest lechon purchases were the following:

a) P100,500 for 14 lechons on October 3, 2022 for “all 14 Barangays of the municipality” and no purpose was indicated in this.

b) P48,000 for eight lechons on transaction date of February 7, 2022 for “For Semeon Ayuda Elem Christmas Light Up.”

c) P45,500 for seven lechons on October 3, 2022 “For Liloan National High School, Simeon Ayuda Elementary School, Cotcot BHWs, and Brgy. Poblacion Capability Building; and Simeon Ayuda Elementary School Moving Up and Graduation Ceremony.”

d) P45,500 for seven lechons on September 12, 2022 “For San Fernando Rey Parish, Barangay Council, Midwife and BNS of San Vicente Team Building & Barrio Fiesta Knights of Columbus Get Together.”

Lechons for organizations

Additionally, there were also lechons bought for organizations such as the Philippine Guardians Brotherhood Inc. for their Annual Cebu Provincial 23rd Founding Anniversary, Semeon Ayuda PTA for capability building, and Knights of Columbus, among others.

According to an earlier report, Frasco told the government auditors that the municipality did not buy the lechons but “simply made a cash donation for cultural activity.”

It was the recipients of the cash donation, who decided to buy lechon “in consonance with the Filipino tradition of highlighting any gathering with (roast pig).”

However, the government auditors asserted that “the disbursement vouchers and its supporting documents (show) it was the Municipality’s BAC who procured these lechons.”

