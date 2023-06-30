Club Serena Resort unveils wedding package crafted in destination resort style

An immaculate wedding begins with the perfect location. Craft a wedding to be imaginative and luxurious, and make it easy and seamless with Club Serena Resort‘s all-in wedding package.

Visit Club Serena Resort at the Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023 at Ayala Center Cebu on June 30 to July 2, Friday to Sunday. Bookings for weddings made during the event will get extra benefits. Additionally, room bookings will come with discounts of up 56% off the standard rate.

The Club makes weddings truly indulgent and preparations, stress-free, with an inclusive package comprising decor, photography and videography, hair and makeup, event host, three-layered fondant cake, and more.

The lunch or dinner buffet is beyond the ordinary as it comes with canapes and welcome cocktails, and free-flowing juice for two hours. A two-night stay in the resort’s opulent ocean suite is incorporated to extend the couple’s relaxed luxury experience.

In true destination resort style, added luxuries include a club DJ or other entertainment, prenuptial shoot, and a wedding officiant duly authorized to solemnize a civil wedding. All this rolls out for the couple on a sandy shore that fronts one of the country’s largest marine protected areas, the splendid Tañon Strait.

For more information, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367 or message Cub Serena Resort on Facebook and Instagram @ClubSerenaResort.

Club Serena Resort is the pioneer property of Aragma, a subsidiary of AppleOne Properties, Inc. Discover relaxed luxury when you discover the Club.