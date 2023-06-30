Senior citizens, 90,000 of them in Cebu City, may claim their cash aid until July 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 90,000 senior citizens are expected to claim their financial assistance today, June 30, 2023, for the second quarter of the year.

Dr. Ester Concha, head of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said seniors might also claim their assistance within 10 days or until July 9, 2023.

CTO and senior citizens cash aid

“Muhatag og Sabado usahay ang ubang (disbursing officers). Usually, after three days, adto na sa City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) makuha,” she said.

(Other disbursing officers will release the assistance on Saturday sometimes. Usually, after three days, they will have to get at the City Treasurer’s Office.)

All city hall departments have assigned employees to act as disbursing officers for the payout for senior citizens. For this quarter, which covers April, May, and June, eligible seniors can claim P3,000 cash assistance.

DSWS in upland brgys

The DSWS is assigned to distribute the aid to seniors living in upland barangays in the south and north of the city.

“Ang uban mupadayon [og distribute on Saturdays] katong dagko nga department, ang uban sad Monday na [magtiwas],” she told CDN Digital.

(Others will continue [to distribute the assistance on Saturdays] the big departments, others will do it on Monday.)

Bedridden seniors

Seniors who are bedridden don’t need to go to the barangay gymnasium or authorized disbursement locations. Assigned DOs are tasked to visit and conduct house-to-house payout for these seniors.

Meanwhile, Concha said they still would not consider authorizations; thus, seniors who cannot claim the assistance in person on the scheduled dates of distribution in their barangays, might claim it at the CTO.

As of March 2023, Cebu City logged 88,564 qualified seniors for assistance; of the number, around 38,000 elderly are from the North District, while almost 46,000 are from the South District.

The city also has roughly 4,600 bedridden senior citizens. OSCA continues to process the list for updating of seniors who have already passed away or have transferred residence.

