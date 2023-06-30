Mandaue LGU, private sector install bike repair stations

Three bike repair stations have been installed by the local government of Mandaue and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Visayan Electric Company and Vivant Foundation.

The newly built bike repair stations are located at the Cebu Home and Builders Centre in Barangay Banilad, the Mandaue City Public Market in Barangay Centro, and at Atlantic Hardware in Subangdaku. The Mandaue City Government chose sites that were along major roads.

The stations were constructed in support of the city ordinance titled, “Providing for the Comprehensive Rules and Regulations in the Operation of Bicycle Systems in the City of Mandaue,” which was passed in December 2020. The ordinance emphasizes the development of bike lane networks and the provision of bike racks and repair stations by both the local government and the private sector.

During the turnover ceremony last June 27, Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede thanked the private sector for supporting the City Government. He emphasized how the project not only helps cyclists during emergencies but also promotes environmental protection by promoting a more sustainable mode of transportation.

In the same event, Vivant Foundation Inc. Executive Director Shem Jose Garcia commended the Mandaue LGU for initiating the project and for allowing businesses to contribute to efforts to reduce the effects of global warming. “This project is powerful in a large way, in its simplicity,” he said. “It contributes to the community’s preparation and resilience during calamities.”

Meanwhile, Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero thanked the Mandaue LGU and its private sector partners for actively collaborating with the distribution firm to help realize the bike repair stations project. “Through our collective efforts, I hope that we can inspire other cities and municipalities to follow suit,” he said. He also expressed hope for a sustainable future where cyclists and motorists can share the road harmoniously, promoting both safety and a sense of community.

Also present during the event were Cebu Home and Builders Centre CEO Michael Co, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kelie Ko, and representatives from Banilad, Mandaue City Government.