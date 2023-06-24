Visayan Electric Company eBillTxt Service Provides Accessibility to All

Visayan Electric Company, the country’s second largest utility distribution company, has been working hard to provide both of those things to their consumers. By offering them a hassle-free billing experience for every walk of life in a longer period of time.

You can also learn more or inquire about the eBillTxt service through the Visayan Electric hotline (032) 230-8326 or by sending a message to the utility’s Facebook page. Customers may also visit the different Visayan Electric service centers to enroll their account in the text service.

Whatever you do in life and regardless of the generation you belong to, we all seek two things in common: Accessibility and Convenience.

Visayan Electric Company, formerly known as VECO, guarantees that its customers’ lifestyles and time spent in and out of their homes are convenient and balanced by providing simple and time-saving choices such as eBillTxt.

The Visayan Electric Company eBillTxt is a digital billing solution based on SMS. This service sends your Visayan Electric bill via SMS to your registered mobile number. This allows you to access and check your Visayan Electric bill from your mobile phone. It is far easier to know your due date and settle it ahead of time this manner, rather than waiting for your physical bill to arrive.

So, who benefits from using eBillTxt?

Busy professionals

Working, meeting deadlines, managing a household and barely getting home are just a few of the challenges that busy professionals confront on a daily basis. All of these activities can be daunting and overwhelming. Signing up for Visayan Electric’s eBillTxt is the greatest answer for these professionals because it notifies them when and how much their billing is due, less hassle and accessible.

Budget conscious consumers

Waiting for a physical electric bill to arrive in the mail may be stressful and nerve-racking for any budget-conscious consumers, especially if they are unsure about the status of their bill. Visayan Electric’s eBillTxt is the solution. Budget-conscious customers can now monitor their funds and plan ahead of time.

Environment conscious consumers

Using the Visayan Electric Company eBillTxt can benefit you as well as Mother Nature. You will aid in the preservation of forests, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the conservation of energy required to manufacture, transport, and produce the statements, along with the subsequent disposal of the paper. This is a good way to start a change in the environment because change comes first from us.

Tech savvy consumers

Smartphones are a draw for practically everyone. It exists to make our daily lives more enjoyable as well as convenient. Tech-savvy consumers can make the most of their gadget and utilize it more conveniently by signing up for the Visayan Electric Company eBillTxt.

Mobile-first generation

Even if you are part of the mobile first generation, Visayan Electric’s eBillTxt is designed to meet your abilities and demands. You may easily monitor and analyze your monthly bills, as well as be informed of any upcoming due dates. It is very simple to sign up for; just a few taps and you are set to start.

Register for Visayan Electric Company eBillTxt Now

If you prefer to receive your monthly electric bills via phone, choose among these easy options to register your account:

Fill in the form through https://forms.gle/UAej3qdSvdRZEsqM9 E-mail info@visayanelectric.com to request a form. Scan the QR code below:

