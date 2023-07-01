Toddler dies after he was hit by SUV in Asturias

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

July 01,2023 - 01:20 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A one-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a sport utility vehicle at past 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 along the national highway in Barangay San Roque, Asturias town in northwestern Cebu.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Rene Vizcayno, desk officer of the Asturias Police Station, the toddler ended in the road where he was unfortunately hit by the Ford Everest driven by Junthy Valenzuela, 44, of Barangay Poblacion, Asturias town.

House near the road

According to the police report, the house where the family of the baby lived was near the road, and at the time of the accident, the door of the house was left open.

The report said that the members of the family at that time did not notice that the baby had slipped out of the house.

The toddler, somehow, reached the road or the national highway where he was unfortunately hit by the Ford Everest.

Police said that the baby died on the spot.

Amicable settlement

The driver was brought to the Austrias Police Station, on the same day, where he was detained.

Valenzuela was heading south towards his home in Barangay Poblacion when the accident happened.

Police Staff Sergeant Vizcayno, however, said that on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2 p.m., the mother of the child and the driver reached an amicable settlement, and the latter was later released.

Vizcayno said that the SUV driver agreed to shoulder the burial expenses of the victim.

Asturias, which is a third class municipality in the province of Cebu, is located at least 75 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

