GMA, ABS-CBN stars unite in ‘It’s Showtime’ pilot episode on GTV

The supposed TV war is definitely over as stars from ABS-CBN and GMA networks joined forces for the pilot episode of “It’s Showtime” on GMA’s GTV channel.

Aside from the noontime show mainstays, the star-studded production number includes Kapamilya stars Erik Santos, Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad, Chie Filomeno, as well as GMA artists Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, Pokwang, Mark Bautista, Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez.

“Kapamilya, Kapuso unite! Ito na ang inaabangan ng lahat!” Vice Ganda said. “Ang trending na usap-usapan at inaabagan sa social media, ang ‘di natin inakalang mangyayari. It is really happening right now, right here.”

“Buong bansa at buong mundo ang saksi dito sa makasaysayang selebrasyon natin,” he continued. “Wala nang hihigit dito sa pinakamatinding plot twist ng taon. Dahil ang Kapamilya at Kapuso ngayon ay pinag-isa.”

This is a developing story.

