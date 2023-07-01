GMA, ABS-CBN stars unite in ‘It’s Showtime’ pilot episode on GTV

By: Anne Pasajol - Inquirer.net | July 01,2023 - 02:06 PM
It's Showtime

Vice Ganda and the other hosts of It’s Showtime during the show’s pilot episode on GMA-7 on Saturday, July 1.

The supposed TV war is definitely over as stars from ABS-CBN and GMA networks joined forces for the pilot episode of “It’s Showtime” on GMA’s GTV channel.

Aside from the noontime show mainstays, the star-studded production number includes Kapamilya stars Erik Santos, Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad, Chie Filomeno, as well as GMA artists Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, Pokwang, Mark Bautista, Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez.

“Kapamilya, Kapuso unite! Ito na ang inaabangan ng lahat!” Vice Ganda said. “Ang trending na usap-usapan at inaabagan sa social media, ang ‘di natin inakalang mangyayari. It is really happening right now, right here.”

“Buong bansa at buong mundo ang saksi dito sa makasaysayang selebrasyon natin,” he continued. “Wala nang hihigit dito sa pinakamatinding plot twist ng taon. Dahil ang Kapamilya at Kapuso ngayon ay pinag-isa.”

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORIES:

‘It’s Showtime’ hosts in tears during last episode on TV5; Vice Ganda tells viewers: ‘Kakapit tayo at itutuloy natin ‘to’

Vice Ganda gustung-gusto nang magka-baby: Ngayon kaya ko nang protektahan ang magiging anak ko, pero…

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: GMA 7, It’s Showtime, Vice Ganda
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.