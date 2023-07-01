Water to reach 4,000 Lapu-Lapu residents soon — MCWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 4,000 individuals in Lapu-Lapu City are expected to have water in their areas soon.

This developed after the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) commissioned two wells in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Bankal, Agus wells

One well is located in Barangay Bankal, while another one is in Barangay Agus.

MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso, in a statement, said that the water district had been relentless in its efforts to find new sources of water in Mactan Island to make their water supply self-sufficient, and they would no longer dependent on the supply from mainland Cebu.

The commissioning and blessing were attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan, MCWD Directors Jodelyn May Seno and Lawyer Earl Bonachita, and MCWD managers.

READ: MCWD to consumers: Conserve water

Chan says thanks

Mayor Chan expressed his gratitude for the new supply that MCWD has given to his city.

“On behalf sa mga taga Lapu-lapu, dako ang atong pasalamat sa MCWD sa ilang gihatag karong adlawa nga duha ka well. Hinaut pa unta daghan pa nga tubig nga moabot sa Syudad sa Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said.

“The two wells are among several projects that MCWD has lined up to improve the supply and distribution of water in Lapu-Lapu City. Recently, MCWD signed a contract with Philkonstrak Development Corp. to implement a P100-million transmission and distribution pipeline project, with a length of 3,440 meters, along Agus to Mactan Circumferential Road in Lapu-Lapu City,” MCWD said in a statement.

READ: MCWD inks contract with construction firm for Lapu pipe-laying project

Other expansion projects

The water district also has an ongoing pipeline expansion project implemented on General Aviation Road and Bangkal Road.

Moreover, it also issued notices of award for other transmission and distribution pipeline projects to be implemented in Basak to Marigondon, as well as on P. Rodriguez St.

The bidding process for another transmission pipeline project on P. Rodriguez St. is also ongoing.

MCWD said they are also preparing the detailed engineering design for 10 distribution line expansion projects that can serve more than 15,000 new service connections.

READ: MCWD: 25,000 cubic meters of desalinated water to be added to supply by year’s end

Desalination plants

These projects are in anticipation of the additional volume of water from the desalination plants in Barangay Canjulao and Barangay Catarman, Cordova town.

The Cordova project will supply at least 20,000 cubic meters of desalinated seawater daily and is expected to deliver a partial volume of 5,000 cubic meters per day within the year.

The Canjulao plant is expected to deliver 25,000 cubic meters of water daily within 24 months from the contract signing.

MCWD has also finished the bidding process for a bulk water supply project in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, capable of delivering up to 15,000 cubic meters of water per day. The contract signing for this project is scheduled for later this week.

The new transmission and distribution lines are necessary to reach more households within Mactan Island and increase MCWD’s demand coverage in the area. /with PR

RELATED STORIES

Act on water crisis now

MCWD awaits LWUA approval for water tariff increase

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP