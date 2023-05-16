MCWD inks contract with construction firm for Lapu pipe-laying project

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital | May 16,2023 - 10:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) signed a contract with a Cebu City-based private construction firm Philkonstrak Development Corp. to implement a P100-million transmission and distribution pipeline project along Agus to Mactan Circumferential Road in Lapu-Lapu City.

The signing was held last May 4, 2023.

In a statement, MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso said the 3,440-meter pipe-laying project is in preparation for the additional volume of water the desalination plants in Cordova, Marigondon, and Canjulao will supply.

“Philkonstrak Development Corp. has been given 265 working days or 10 months from contract signing to complete the pipe-laying project,” MCWD said in a statement.

Donoso said that the MCWD has required the contractor to meet with them weekly for its project monitoring team to ensure that the project is implemented as planned.

MCWD said the Cordova project will supply at least 20,000 cubic meters of desalinated seawater daily, while the Marigondon project is expected to deliver 30,000 cubic meters of desalinated seawater daily to the water district.

This is expected to be completed next year while the procurement process for the Marigondon project is still ongoing. The contractor is given 30 months to complete the project upon contract signing.

MCWD, in a statement, also said that it has completed the bidding for a bulk water supply project in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, which can deliver up to 15,000 cubic meters of water per day.

“The new transmission and distribution lines are necessary to reach more households within Mactan Island and increase MCWD’s demand coverage in the area”

Moreover, MCWD has an ongoing pipeline expansion project implemented on General Aviation Road and Bangkal Road.

The water district also issued notices of award for other transmission and distribution pipeline projects to be implemented in Basak to Marigondon, an on P. Rodriguez St.

The bidding process for another transmission pipeline project on P. Rodriguez St. is also ongoing.

“In anticipation of the additional volume of water, MCWD is also preparing the detailed engineering design for 10 distribution line expansion projects that can serve more than 15,000 new service connections,” MCWD said.

Currently, MCWD has served 19 out of 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, but barangays Babag, Maribago, and Punta Engaño do not have 24-hour water supply due to inadequate supply.

Overall, the pipeline expansion projects are a crucial step towards improving water access and meeting the growing demand for potable water in Lapu-Lapu City./ with PR

READ MORE:

MCWD promises stable water supply in Cebu City north by October 2022

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP