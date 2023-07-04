Wife in Carcar to cheating husband: I will never forgive you; concubinage case filed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The wife of the husband who was caught cheating with his mistress inside an inn in Carcar City vows not to forgive him as she pushes through with filing a case against the hubby and his mistress.

“Di gyod nako siya pasayloon. (Mo) pasaka gyud ko og kaso, 100 percent,” said the angry and determined wife.

(I will not forgive him. I will file a case against him, 100 percent.)

READ: Husband, mistress land in jail after wife catches them in the act inside Carcar inn

Concubinage complaint filed

According to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Carcar City Police Station, a concubinage complaint against the husband and his mistress were already filed at the Carcar Prosecutor’s Office on July 3.

The husband and his mistress remain detained at the Carcar Police Station as of July 3.

READ: Netizens on cheaters and their ‘kabits’: Pray for them

How wife caught cheating husband

The wife, in an interview with dyHP, recounted how she caught her husband cheating with his mistress at an inn.

She said that the this was the second time that she caught her husband about having an ongoing affair with his mistress.

READ: Marital infidelity is punishable under the law – SC

First sign of affair

Although the first time was just the messages of his alleged cheating with the other woman that she found in the cellphone of their second daughter.

The wife said that her husband used her second daughter’s cellphone to contact his mistress then.

It was their youngest daughter, who found out about her husband’s messages to his other woman, and informed her mother about it.

READ: The impacts of cheating? A psychologist’s take on adultery

‘Imoha na lang na akong papa’

Her youngest daughter even sent a chat message to the other woman.

“Gi-chattan pa gani na sa akong anak ang iyang kabit nga imoha na lang na akong papa kay gisaaran man siya nga abangan og balay,” she said.

(My daughter chatted with her other woman telling her that you can have my papa because he promised to rent you a house.)

READ: Married nurse, mistress arrested in Cebu City motel

Hubby denies allegations

Her husband, despite the proof, denied all the allegations.

That incident happened allegedly in May this year.

After this, she said she and her daughters — she and her husband had three daughters —monitored her husband in his texts and social media account in Facebook.

READ: A priest’s take on why adultery happens: It’s a symptom of a bigger problem

Daughter hacked papa’s account

Her husband, however, changed his Facebook account so that they could not monitor him.

But her daughter managed to hack his father’s account, and they had access to it without him knowing it.

This happened on Saturday morning, July 1, and that was when they found out that her husband and her mistress were planning to meet at the “tangkehan.”

READ: Caught in the act: 2 face adultery raps in Talisay City

Followed husband

At noon, when her husband arrived home from work, he offered that they all had lunch together but she refused since she had to go to church.

“Naa na mi sa simbahan, amo siyang nakit-an nga nagmotor padung sa ubos. Nakakita pa gani siya namo (sa among anak) ug nangutana nga asa mi padung,” she said as they were heading home with her daughter.

(We were at church and we saw him driving his motorcycle heading downhill. He even saw us (with my daughter) and asked where we were heading.)

We told him that we were heading home.

After this, the husband continued on his way and left them, and it was then that she and her daughter decided to follow him.

READ: Adultery raps lodged vs 2 cops

Ended at inn, wife calls police

They saw her husband and her mistress meet and then headed to an inn where they checked in.

“Nanawag dayon ko sa among silingan nga pulis, unya iya kung giingnan nga paadtuon sa police station,” she said.

(I then called our neighbor who is a policeman, then he told us to go to the police station.)

READ: Guilty of adultery, concubinage, or bigamy

Hubby, mistress inside inn

Later, three policemen including the WCPD police officer accompanied the wife and her daughter as they headed back to the inn.

There they confirmed that the husband and her mistress had checked in in one of the rooms of the inn.

They went to the room and knocked but no one opened the door at first.

So the police asked for the staff of the inn to give them the spare key of the room, but when they were about to open it using the key, the husband partly opened the door.

READ: Divorce bill won’t kill

Hubby lied at first

At first, he lied about his identity, denying that he was that man that the police were looking for.

But then the wife barged into the room and slapped the husband.

The husband’s mistress then hid herself inside the comfort room.

After a while she came out covering her face with a towel.

The wife said that she would have attacked the woman but the police officers stopped her.

READ: Filipinos demand right to divorce: ‘We want to break free’

Both arrested, detained

Her husband and his mistress were then informed of their rights and arrested in the afternoon of July 1.

That was how the husband and his mistress ended being detained at the Carcar Police Station.

And on July 3, the wife gave the go signal to the police to file the concubinage complaint against her husband and his mistress.

The police officer of the Women and Children Protection Desk then filed the complaint at the Carcar City Prosecutor’s Office.

READ: Why divorce is not the answer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP