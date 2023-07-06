Young Cebuano designer’s trash-to-fashion creation is turning heads

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A budding Cebuano designer is turning heads with his Little Mermaid-inspired creation that is made out of trash.

Lee Paras, 19, won grand prize in a private company’s trash-to-fashion contest.

His design was inspired by the Little Mermaid movie. It took him five days to complete this dress made out of trash.

“It’s because of the movie Little Mermaid that shows the beauty of the sea life that is one of the victims of pollution or human cruelty. So I added a boat above it, to remind everybody that we have given a chance to live the beauty of the sea and have the responsibility to take care of it,” he said.

His creation was brought to life by one of Cebu’s most talked about drag queens, Kat Phischeur, the founder of Haus of Rena1ssance.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lee turned to fashion design to enhance his creativity and somehow start making his own name.

He is a graduating senior high school student who is also working with one independent fashion designer, Delorcouture.

