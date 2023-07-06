LOOK: Palace fur parent and cat bond during quake evacuation

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | July 06,2023 - 06:38 PM
Employees and guests at the Malacañang Palace complex were evacuated following an earthquake on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Employees and guests at the Malacañang Palace complex were evacuated following an earthquake on Thursday, July 6, 2023. | Photo by Nestor Corrales / Philippine Daily Inquirer

MANILA, Philippines – Employees and guests at the Malacañang Palace complex were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Zambales, likewise felt in parts of Metro Manila.

Malacañang evacuated after quake strikes Zambales

A Palace staff carries her beloved cat during the earthquake evacuation. | Photo courtesy of Nestor Corrales

In a dash to safety, employees and guests ran out of the building, wearing hard hats and carrying “go-bags.” Amid the evacuation, one Palace worker rushed to safety carrying a cat securely, the heartwarming moment of an unbreakable bond between a fur parent and pet captured by a journalist in a snapshot shared with INQUIRER.net.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake struck off Palauig, Zambales, at 3:16 p.m.

It was measured at Intensity III in Quezon City and Instrumental Intensity III  in Botolan, Iba, Cabangan, and San Marcelino in Zambales, said state seismologists.

Phivolcs said that no damage or aftershocks are expected.

RELATED STORIES

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Calatagan, Batangas; Tremor felt in Metro Manila – Phivolcs

5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs raises tsunami warning after 6.6 quake off waters of Catanduanes

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: CAT, earthquake, evacuation, Malacañang Palace, Metro Manila, Phivolcs, Zambales
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.