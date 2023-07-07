How to move forward from being cheated on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cheating is never an easy topic to talk about.

To be cheated on is something no one would want to share to everyone. But the one who cheated and got caught are the ones you can hear blabbering their mouths from a mile away.

Relate much?

There are a lot of news stories about cheating recently and it somehow is scary to read about marriages being broken because of third-party issues.

READ MORE:

Briton, mistress caught in the act in Moalboal

Married nurse, mistress arrested in Cebu City motel

A priest’s take on why adultery happens: It’s a symptom of a bigger problem

Here are some of the things you can do moving forward:

Cut off contact – Minimize or completely cut off contact with the cheater. This can help create emotional distance and give you space to heal without their presence reminding you of the betrayal.

Surround yourself with support – The support that you know would be good for you in the long run, not just for the temporary high. The support you can get from the right circle can go a long way.

Focus on self-care – Prioritize self-care and engage in activities that bring you comfort, joy, and relaxation. Take care of your physical and emotional well-being by exercising, practicing self-reflection, engaging in hobbies, and pursuing activities that boost your self-esteem.

Set boundaries – Establish clear boundaries for yourself and communicate them to the cheater if necessary. Decide what you are willing and not willing to tolerate moving forward. Setting boundaries can help protect your emotional well-being.

Allow yourself to feel and heal – Give yourself permission to experience the full range of emotions that arise from the betrayal. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of trust and process the pain. Seek therapy or counseling to support your healing process.

No matter how bad you are being painted in his or her version, remember you hold the truth behind the betrayal.

In time, you can forgive and let go. Don’t rush. Trust the process and timing.

Tables will always turn, keep your head up. Keep quiet and let them wonder why you’re still living a beautiful life after the betrayal and trauma.

/bmjo