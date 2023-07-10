TCL AAT Inverter+ Refrigerators take the lead to a healthier lifestyle

TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, launches their latest Free Build-In refrigerator that is highlighted by three defining features based on TCL’s advanced technology and elevated design.

Discover TCL’s range of refrigerators to suit every consumer’s requirements, rolling out across retailers in the Philippines this month.

Just in time for this month’s celebration of Nutrition month, TCL introduces the newest Refrigerator line up that reflects TCL’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge home technology at reasonable prices while enabling users to live healthier, more environmentally friendly, and more practical lives.

Introducing TCL’s Flagship Smart Fridge with Health and Energy-Saving Benefits

TCL’s AAT Inverter+ is set to be the best accessible high-tech top-mount refrigerator on the market and a great example of the powerful functionality featured across the TCL Refrigerator lineup.

With Filipino families becoming more health conscious than ever before, TCL AAT Inverter+’s Healthy Fresh functions are equipped with smart functions to keep your food chilled at the right temperature and ensure it stays fresher for longer, with the innovative Multi Air flow system, AI radar, and the Automatic Anion-releasing Technology (AAT) .

Speaking of better care of health, TCL’s AAT Inverter + also puts emphasis on its care for the planet. Its Twin Eco Inverter provides the perfect cooling environment for food, which not only enables long-lasting freshness but also saves energy and money. The Twin Eco Inverter also provides a steady temperature inside the refrigerator which inhibits the growth of ice, a process known as Total No Frost. Food remains frost-free so there is no need for manual defrost and no danger of food sticking to the walls of the refrigerator or being frozen when placed towards the back.

Lastly, the Easy-Using features give the user experience a premium feel, with little adaptations to make life more convenient, such as large storage space, Twist Ice Maker to freeze, unmold and store ice cubes with a simple gesture.

The TCL’s Varied Refrigerator Range Suited for Every Filipino Family

Aside from TCL AAT Inverter+, TCL has an extensive range of refrigerators to suit every Filipino family’s needs. The TCL FreshPro Direct Cool+ line is an accessible but highly functionable range, with precise temperature control allowing for accurate cooling to ensure optimum conditions to preserve freshness. TCL FreshPro Direct Cool+ Refrigerators are designed to be running at low noise thanks to innovative compressors, ensuring you are never disturbed by humming or buzzing, and soft LED lighting offers excellent illumination of the fridge contents whilst saving on energy consumption.

Regarding the energy saving aspect, like the TCL AAT Inverter+, The TCL FreshPro AAT Inverter Max collection also comes with a Twin Eco Inverter, which allows accurate temperature control whilst reducing energy consumption and noise for a quieter and more environmentally friendly option. What’s amazing is that the TCL FreshPro AAT Inverter Max range comes equipped with powerful cooling functions – with just a press of one button, the Power Cool increases the cooling rate to chill your drinks and food rapidly whilst the Power Freeze further enhances the cooling effect to freeze food and ice. The Max Space feature allows families to customize storage within the fridge to suit their requirements, with daily items organized to be easily accessible whilst optimizing the space available allowing the ability to stock up on family favorites.

