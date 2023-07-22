5 Healthy Ways To Help Charge Up Your Brain!

From smelling that delicious hot cup of coffee in the morning to coming up with a strategy with your team to feeling overjoyed after marrying the love of your life, all of these sensations, thoughts, and emotions are thanks to your brain.

The brain is inarguably the most complex and vital organ responsible for every function in the human body, such as memory, emotion, speech, motor skills (running, jumping, swimming, etc.), organization skills, problem-solving abilities, and creativity.

According to scientists, the human brain consists of an average of 86 billion neurons which transmit information at 268 miles an hour between the brain’s various regions and the nervous system through electrical impulses and chemical signals.

Research also suggests that the brain has a storage capacity estimated at around 2.5 petabytes or equivalent to a million gigabytes, making it virtually limitless. Mind-blowing, right?

Because the brain is vital to your overall well-being, the question is: how do you help keep it healthy and fully charged? Here are five ways to help charge up your brain power and the benefits they bring.

1. Exercise regularly and try out Yoga

Doing exercise not only helps keep you physically fit; it also aids in boosting your cognitive functions, such as memory and learning. Additionally, exercise helps lower stress hormones and improve blood flow to the brain.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise and at least two days of muscle-strengthening activities for those aged between 18 to 64 years.

Doing yoga can also benefit the brain, as some studies suggest it helps improve and strengthen thought, memory, and attention. As well as this, it may also aid you in managing stress and building muscle strength and flexibility.

2. Get enough Sleep and Rest

After dealing with a jam-packed schedule, one of the best ways to recharge is to get a good snooze. Sleep is perhaps one of the best feelings ever, and there are good reasons why it benefits your brain.

Sleep helps the brain organize new information, solidify memories, sharpen alertness, improve memory and focus, and boost creativity. The CDC recommends getting at least seven to nine hours of sleep for those between 18 years old and above.

Not getting enough sleep, according to studies, can hamper your ability to process information, remember things, and think, negatively impacting your productivity, alertness, and mood.

So when it is time for bed, recharge yourself (and your brain power!) with a well-deserved rest.

3. Follow a Healthy and Balanced Diet

Nutrition matters, especially for a hardworking organ like the brain. After all, a healthy mind needs a healthy, balanced diet. Like an engine, it needs fuel to keep functioning. The healthier the choices, the better!

To help the brain stay in peak condition at all times, minimize eating junk food and highly-sweetened beverages. Instead, consume healthier options like fruits, vegetables, lean meat, low-fat milk, and fish.

Filipino dishes like monggo soup, pinakbet, and tinolang manok sa gata are a great start to a nutritious and well-balanced diet.

And to help boost your brain functions, you can take d-Alpha Tocopherol + Lecithin (Lecit-E 200) at least once a day in your daily routine (along with proper diet, sleep, and mental exercise).

It contains vitamin E, which aids in keeping the brain healthy through its antioxidant properties, and lecithin, which helps boost brain functions and increase absorption of vitamin E.

4. Minimize or Avoid Smoking and Alcoholic Drinks

Having a good drink or two is a way for many to celebrate occasions or to pass the time with friends. Heavy alcohol drinking, however, is another story and may negatively affect your brain.

Excessive alcohol consumption—when not drinking responsibly—can lead to health complications, such as depression, organ damage, and cancer. It may also lead to Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome (WKS), a chronic memory disorder caused by a severe thiamine (vitamin B-1) deficiency.

Smoking is another health risk which can lead to stroke, lung disease, cognitive decline, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). One study even found that smokers tend to have a thinner cerebral cortex, the area of the brain responsible for memory and learning.

As such, minimize or avoid smoking and drinking excessive alcohol altogether. That way, your brain can stay sharp while maintaining little chance of suffering from diseases and other health risks.

5. Engage in your Hobbies

The thought of engaging in a hobby or two is exciting, right?

Especially after a stressful day at work or school, immersing yourself in your favorite hobbies is a rewarding experience, especially for your brain.

It helps declutter your mind, keeps you engaged, and boosts your creativity and self-esteem. Moreover, engaging in hobbies triggers the release of dopamine, chemicals released in the brain that makes one feel happy or good.

So whether you enjoy drawing fashion illustrations, reading your favorite book, taking dance classes, learning a new recipe, doing photoshoots, or taking hikes, a hobby is one mindful way to help keep your brain happy.

