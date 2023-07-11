SM Seaside: A Paradise for Coffee Lovers

Coffee-drinking culture in Cebu has truly evolved. More and more people have moved past drinking coffee simply out of necessity and are now appreciating its various nuances and depths, effectively elevating the beverage into more of a lifestyle.

Relax, chill, and enjoy delicious coffee until July 16 at the Coffee Time Hangout located at the Upper Ground Level, Cube Wing in SM Seaside.

And with this newfound demand for better coffee and more options, new homegrown businesses have cropped up, allowing coffee connoisseurs a variety of ways to indulge themselves while supporting local entrepreneurs. Fortunately for them, many of these choices can be found in SM Seaside City Cebu, where everyone can enjoy Coffee Time Hangout at the Upper Ground Level, Cube Wing until July 16, 2023! Read on to find out where you can get your next caffeine fix.

TUBURAN COFFEE

It’s coffee with a conscience. Tuburan Coffee is not only the first homegrown specialty coffee provider in Cebu, it’s also a social enterprise that helps give local farmers and growers a sustainable livelihood. And the fact that the beans are grown right in Cebu and don’t have to be flown in from South America means each cup you sip is not just delicious but also the most eco-friendly.

BURGER & BONES

Some say a good cup of coffee starts with, well, the cup. At Burger and Bones, you can grab your very own statement enamel mug, all featuring striking original hand-painted designs. Even better is that the mugs are extremely durable, so you can even take them with you when you travel!

CREATE COFFEE

A lot of us were made to believe that coffee was the “grown-up” drink, that it’s serious and intimidating. Create Coffee breaks that stereotype by injecting youthful and fun energy into every cup. They let you enjoy their famous iced coffee with a side of quirkiness.

Relax, chill, and enjoy delicious coffee until July 16 at the Coffee Time Hangout located at the Upper Ground Level, Cube Wing in SM Seaside.

Enjoy #CoffeeTimeAtSM now! ✨It's time to join the SM squad for a caffeine boost! 💪🏻☕️🥤 Relax, chill, and enjoy… Posted by SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Saturday, July 1, 2023

HAPPY COFFEE CEBU

Coffee people are happy people, and Happy Coffee is in the business of spreading happiness one cup at a time. You may have sampled one of their drinks at a wedding or a birthday party, because they also cater events, but now you can have your Happy Coffee fix when you’re in SM Seaside!

THE DUCHESS QUARTERS

What’s a thoughtful gift to give to the coffee lover in your life? A gift box from The Duchess Quarters, of course! It has everything they could want to mix their fave beverage, a gorgeous cup with a matching stirrer, a lid that doubles as a coaster, and best of all, a bag of premium coffee beans. Even better, the mugs can be decorated with personal monograms or engraved with their names. It doesn’t get more thoughtful than this.

FOUNTAINHEAD

Coffee doesn’t have to be had all by its lonesome. Pair your cuppa with a side of pastries from one of Cebu’s OGs, Fountainhead Bakeshop. This bakery has been in the biz since 1979, and if you haven’t had a merienda of hot coffee and warm Fountainhead pastry, you’re totally missing out!

THIRD WAVE COFFEE

Coffee consumerism can be differentiated in three waves, the third wave emphasizing more specialized sourcing and a lighter roast. And that’s exactly the hallmark of Third Wave Coffee‘s approach to coffee making. Meticulous and personal, each cup is brewed to highlight the best features of the beans in use. They also create innovative recipes that set trends in the local coffee scene, like coffee and oranges or iced ube lattes.

COFFEE TIME DEALS

Your favorite cafes and pastry shops are getting in on the Coffee Time fun too! Take a sip and enjoy fun freebies or discounts when you dine at these establishments:

Let's keep it brewing 'cuz it's #CoffeeTimeAtSM! ☕ Cop these affordable coffee deals at your favorite coffee shops… Posted by SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Saturday, July 1, 2023

Perk up with the best coffee in town and the best deals too when you drop by SM Seaside City Cebu. These great offerings are available up until July 16, 2023. For more details follow SM Seaside City Cebu’s official pages on Facebook and Instagram.

HOW TO GET THERE?

Exact Location: SM Seaside City Cebu in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

BY MYBUS: You can take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20am to 10:00pm. You can also ride any MyBus from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, Parkmall and any Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside city Cebu Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance.

BY CAR/GRAB/TAXI: Navigate with Waze or Google Maps and set your destination to “SM Seaside City Cebu”. Parking space is free.

ADVERTORIAL